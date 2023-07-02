8 dog harnesses that will keep your dog comfortable and under control

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Many people love the loud explosions and colorful flashes from fireworks- but it’s important to remember most pets and wildlife are extremely sensitive to them and often scared by the noise.

When animals experience fireworks, they may suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress. They can become terrified and anxious from the unfamiliar noise, and if outside, they could even harm themselves trying to eat firework debris.

Another common concern is that the stress they experience can become so great, they can run away and could end up being injured, lost, or even hit by a car.

Stacey Harman, Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, said the shelter is often flooded with pets this time of year.

“It scares the dogs,” said Harman. “If they are outside and they hear them, they’re going to jump fences and they’re going to take off. We see a very high influx of animals after the fourth of July.”

Harman said the best course of action is to keep pets in a safe, secure and familiar environment at all times.

“I always recommended putting them inside or you could play them some low, soft music, or you can even probably crate them,” Harman told 59News.

Even if your pets are indoors, it is important to supervise them, keep them relaxed with background noise, and give them extra love and attention.

It is also wise to take extra precautions in case they try to escape.

“I would highly suggest making sure your animal has a collar with some kind of tag with some information to get it back home,” Harman said.

Harmen advised pet owners to go over solutions with their veterinarian if their pets are particularly sensitive to fireworks, especially if they are very young or very old. Sometimes medications and distraction techniques can help soothe them during this time.

It is also important to clean up any firework debris to protect pets and wildlife from potential harm.