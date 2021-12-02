How to talk to your children about school shootings

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A school shooting at Oakland High School in Michigan left four children dead and wounded seven others including a teacher. How can you explain this type of event to children?

Morgan Sutphin, therapist with the Beautiful Minds Counseling Center in Princeton detailed how parents can help children cope. Sutphin said the best way is constant reassurance to children and teens that they are safe and someone is there if they want/need to talk. He also detailed how this situation can be traumatic.

“It can create trauma because, they were exposed to such an event, that it makes them question their livelihood. Some kids will start to question those types of things, it will make them question the trust that they have with people who they thought they could trust.”

Sutphin said it’s likely children could develop anxiety and other mental health issues in the future.

