Human remains discovered in Virginia near Interstate 77

WYTHEVILLE, VA (AP) – Virginia State Troopers are looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County. A news release from state police stated officers were notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

The news release said the remains appear to be that of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station. The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

