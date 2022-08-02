RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas Coal Company. The body was unable to be identified.

No foul play is suspected. The investigation remains active at this time.

Stick with 59News while we provide updates on the human remains found.