Humane Society of Raleigh County at capacity with animals, turning to community for help

BECKLEY, WV (WVN S)– There is a new Executive Director at the Raleigh County Humane Society, but its mission still remains the same.

Brett Kees started working there this week. He said they are running out of space to hold animals and need help from the community. He also told 59News the importance of fostering animals and how you can help.

“A lot of these animals that come in they have either been mistreated or just neglected in some way or shape and they have to learn to trust, and one of the ways is with a foster because you get that one-on-one attention,” Kees said.

Kees said they are also accepting donations and are looking for volunteers. Right now, they are looking for any food donations and cat litter. If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, you can call them at 304-253-8921.