Hundreds of hogs from Midwest arrive in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Another delivery of hogs was brought to southern west Virginia from farms in the Midwest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farms in Midwestern states are not able to get their animals into processing facilities. A group in West Virginia is sending trucks to these states to bring back pigs to the mountain state. Loads of hogs have been delivered to the Stafford Family Farm in Athens all week.

Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, Keith Richmond, said West Virginia farmers are showing the true spirit of farming.

“This thing is being run by all volunteers, too, is the thing. The Stafford family, we’re using their facilities here which is a tremendous help. Steve Johnston, a local farmer, he’s kind of spear heading the thing for this area. We just got different people around here that’s really stepped up to help out. It’s kind of neighbor helping neighbor situation,” Richmond explained.

Richmond said 331 hogs have been delivered since Tuesday, May 12, 2020.