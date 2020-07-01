Hundreds tested for COVID-19 in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Health Department and the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Management had good news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 they announced the results of community testing done the previous week.

According to a release, there were 267 people tested during the Coalfields COVID-19 Community Testing event. Health officers said there were no positive cases returned. Testing locations included Oceana, Pineville, Mullens and Lizard Creek Park.

Health department personnel and emergency managers agree the news is encouraging. In a release, they said it indicates local residents are working diligently to keep the virus from spreading. They also thanked all those who voluntarily participated in the testing.