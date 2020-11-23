Hunter’s Choice processes hundreds of deer every season

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The woods rang out with gunfire on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 as hunters began the annual season to bag a buck. Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring is a family business that specializes in processing deer meat. Employee Caleb Dangerfield said hunting season is the busiest time of the year for them.

Hunters drop their kill off to be skinned and cleaned before the meat is put in a grinder or tenderizer to give back to the hunter.

“We do sausage obviously. We do jerky,” Dangerfield. “I think last year he started deer barbeque which is actually really good and then he does, like, snack sticks. So it’s just little pieces of sausage.”

Dangerfield said for the next 14 days they will have between 20 and 30 deer a day come in. He said they ask all customers to wear a face mask when they come into the shop.