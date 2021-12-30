Hunters will soon be able to access 400 acres in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — The New River National Park and Preserve announced an added area for hunting.

Hunting is allowed in roughly 90 percent of the national park. However, starting January 1, 2022, 400 acres will be available for hunting in the Grandview area that was previously closed. This area is accessible only from Glade Creek Road. Dave Bieri, the District Supervisor at the New River Gorge Park and Preserve, said hunting is important for the area and now there is even more woods for hunters to explore.

“Hunting has always been important for people in this area. It’s something we allow in the park and something we always will allow. There’s been some adjustment to boundaries is all this comes down to,” Bieri said.

For a list of where you can hunt in the state’s national park, visit this website.