Hunting out of season leads to federal charges against Fayette County man

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2013 pleaded guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Jonathan Fields, 38, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fields confessed he was illegally hunting deer in Nicholas County on Nov. 6 and 7 in 2019. He shot two deer without a license and out of season. He left two guns he owned with a friend in Summersville on Nov. 12, 2019. These were recovered by law enforcement officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).

A sentencing date is set for June 14, 2021. Fields faces up to 87 months in prison. The investigation was led by the DNR with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).