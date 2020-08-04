Huntington escapee could be in Greenbrier County

Donald Linton is wanted for escaping home confinment

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Residents of Greenbrier County in West Virginia and Allegheny County Virginia are asked to be on the look out for a person who escaped from home confinement. Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Donald Ryan Linton.

Mr. Linton was on home confinement for Grand Larceny. He was living in Huntington, WV. Investigators said Linton is known to visit White Sulphur Springs, WV and Crows, Virginia, which is in Allegheny County.

He is 6-feet tall and weighs 200-pounds. Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Linton is asked to contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at 304647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 center at 304-647-7911.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crimes Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP