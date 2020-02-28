UPDATE: I-64 open following incident with escaped prisoner

February 28, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. UPDATE: ALTA, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of I-64 are open.

February 28, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. UPDATE: ALTA, WV (WVNS) — I-64 westbound will remain closed following an incident with prisoners.

According to the Lewisburg Police Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, two fugitives from justice were being transported to the Southern Regional Jail in a caged police vehicle. One of the prisoners was able to get out of the vehicle through the rear window near mile marker 159.5 on I-64 westbound.

The prisoner was taken to a local hospital with injuries, however the extent of those injuries is unknown. The other prisoner was transported to the Southern Regional Jail without incident.

Both prisoners were handcuffed behind their back, shackled, and were wearing seatbelts before one of them tried to escape.

Both westbound lanes of I-64 will remain closed while law enforcement continue their investigation.

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — Interstate 64 is closed from Alta to Sam Black.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers confirmed all westbound lanes on I-64 are closed near the Alta exit. Traffic is being re-routed on Route 60.

WV511 reported Police Activity near mile marker 161.

Details are limited. 59News is working to confirm more details.