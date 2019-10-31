I-64 East closed as truck rolls on Sandstone Mountain

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — Traffic was at a standstill along I-64 on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A tractor-trailer rolled in the eastbound lanes going down Sandstone Mountain at around 4 p.m.

Officials said the interstate was closed as a tow truck worked to stabilize the wreck. First responders said it was hanging over the side of the mountain.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or how long it would take to get the wreck cleared. Crews on scene told 59News the driver was trapped in the truck for about 40 minutes, but she walked away without injuries.

59News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.