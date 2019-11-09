I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge project moves forward

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and leaders of the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge expansion project will move forward. They awarded the contract to the joint venture of Brayman Construction and Trumbull Construction.

The project will help eliminate congestion and make the area safer for drivers. The goal is to build an entirely new bridge over the Kanawha River, which will carry westbound traffic on I-64. The existing Legg Memorial Bridge will be revamped and will carry eastbound traffic.

The improvement work will span a total of 3.8 miles of I-64 between Nitro and Scott Depot. Additional roadway widening and overpass bridge replacements are also planned. The project is expected to be finished by October 2023. It is expected to cost $224.4 million.

Governor Justice said he is happy the project is ready to move forward.

“It is an absolutely incredible day,” Gov. Justice said. “Everyone who lives in the communities nearby or who drive the interstate to work should be really proud and really excited for what’s coming next with this project.”