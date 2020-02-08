I-64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge reopens after expansion joint repairs

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Less than 48 hours after closing the eastbound lanes of the I-64 bridge between St. Albans and Nitro, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced that repairs have been made to the expansion joint and the bridge is reopened after this morning, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 a.m.

“The job our transportation team did, with the assistance from our law enforcement and contractor partners, to complete these repairs in this short amount of time cannot be overstated,” said Secretary of Transportation Byrd White.

State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown added: “I said that to complete these repairs within 48 hours would really be a feat. Our bridge crew worked around the clock, in some difficult weather conditions, to make these repairs, and I could not be more proud of their work.”

On Friday, forms were built under the bridge and crews poured concrete late Friday afternoon. A critical requirement before opening the bridge is the on-site compressive strength testing of concrete.

Acceptable strength was reached early Saturday morning, however, engineers felt it would be beneficial to allow the “green” concrete extra hours to cure before re-opening the bridge to traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday"

McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up"

Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses"

McDowell County feels damage from high waters

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County feels damage from high waters"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall"