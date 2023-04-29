GHENT, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County dispatchers, an active accident has closed both lanes of I-77 north and southbound with traffic backed up from mile markers three until mile marker nine and possibly further.

The call came in around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Green Valley Fire Department, East River Fire Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, and Bluefield Rescue Squad have all responded.

Injuries are still unknown at this time.

Stick with 59News for more updates.