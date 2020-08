MOSSY, WV (WVNS)– A truck is on fire on the West Virginia Turnpike. Crews are on still on the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

According to West Virginia 511.org both northbound lanes of I-77 are currently closed. The fire is at mile marker 62 near Mossy.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.

If you are headed that direction you are advised to expect delays or find and alternate route to your destination.