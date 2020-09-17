I-77 South closed due to accident near Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced there is an accident on I-77 in Mercer County. Dispatchers said it happened at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

The crash is located at Mile Marker 7.5. That is just south of the Princeton, WV exit. Crews were still on the scene of the accident hours later at 4:45 p.m. According to wv511.org, both southbound lanes of the interstate were still closed.

There is no word on what led to the crash or if there are any injuries. Travelers are advised to expect delay or find alternate routes to their destinations.