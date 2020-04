GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire on the West Virginia Turnpike. It happened around 1:40 p.m. on April 15, 2020. The fire is located just past the Ghent tollbooth at Mile Marker 28.

Both lanes of I-77 southbound are closed while firefighters work to put the blaze out. There is no word on injuries or what led to the fire.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to their destination.