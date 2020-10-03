I Am Ingathering to address drug crisis, provide support

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local leaders want to help those struggling with addiction.

Tim and Diane Epling are hosting an I Am Ingathering event on Fri. Oct. 9, 2020. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The Epling’s said speakers are coming in to talk with representatives from local churches and community members about the opioid and addiction crisis in our area.

“We just want people to have an encounter with Christ, number one, and then have an accountability to help walk out their freedom. It’s hard just doing things on their own, but having someone with you really helps you in walking out that freedom, so that’s our goal for the whole weekend,” Diane said.

“One of the things that we really want to concentrate on also is bringing everybody together and being able to connect the families with the local churches,” Tim Epling said.

The event runs from October 9 – 10, 2020. For more information on the event or to register for the event, visit here.