I Love Ronceverte creates beautification project

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — I Love Ronceverte is a group created to make the community a better place. Co-founder Tanya Hazelwood said they have one mission: clean up the city.

“We hope to be the voice of the citizens so that we can relay messages back to the city government and RDC, so we can work with them in hopes to better Ronceverte and help clean it up,” Hazelwood said.

Hazelwood founded the group with Heather Masters. Both of them said their goals stem from the desire to get people involved in their community. The newest project is a trash bag collection. Masters said this project gets posted to their Facebook group’s page for members to see.

“The trash bag itself and who did it, and we’re tagging three friends, and you either have the option to pick up the bag of trash. You have 48 hours, or you can donate something that will beautify Ronceverte in some sort of way,” Masters said.

The goal is to make this a place for community members to be proud of and love, and Hazelwood told 59News it starts with a bag of trash.

“My motto is be the change you wish to see in the world and that’s what we’re doing. It takes a snowflake to start a snowball and to start an avalanche, so that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Hazelwood said.

“This is just our place we call home.We want to be proud of it, we want to bring people to it,” Masters said.