‘I thought it was a hoax’: Coronavirus survivor from Marshall County shares his experience

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – At this point—nearly everyone knows someone who has been affected by the coronavirus in some way. But one Marshall County man never thought it would affect him personally.

When the coronavirus broke, the older generation took precaution immediately. But for the younger generation—it was business as usual. But now, the CDC is reporting that ages 20 through 44 make up nearly one third of coronavirus patients. And Hunter Chambers is one of them.

When it first came, I just thought it was blown up and blown out of proportion. I didn’t think it was serious. HUNTER CHAMBERS – COVID-19 SURVIVOR, MARSHALL CO. RESIDENT

Those words rang true for many Americans when the Coronavirus first hit the U.S in March. Hunter openly expressed his views of the virus on social media. Sharing… retweeting… and reposting articles that supported his views. He thought it couldn’t happen to him. Especially since he works out daily and eats clean.

But after a family member tested positive, Hunter was urged to get tested for COVID-19 as well. That’s when reality hit.

Honestly. I didn’t have any symptoms at first. The first week of this I didn’t really notice anything. There wasn’t any changes at all other than I was informed that I had it. And the second week is when it honestly hit me hard. HUNTER CHAMBERS – COVID-19 SURVIVOR, MARSHALL CO. RESIDENT

In a Facebook post, hunter described his battle with COVID-19 as anxiety inducing, and “one of the most difficult things he’s ever dealt with.”

It hurt to breathe. The air felt really cold and hard to take in. I was so weak and tired to where just doing everyday tasks was difficult. To where you couldn’t even honestly get out of bed. I lost my taste and my smell both. I still haven’t got those back yet. HUNTER CHAMBERS – COVID-19 SURVIVOR, MARSHALL CO. RESIDENT

Although Hunter is now fully recovered, he says the fear of not knowing what tomorrow holds is something no one should have to go through.

People should definitely take this a lot more serious. Like I said, I didn’t take this serious at first, and I paid for it. Luckily I’m alive still. HUNTER CHAMBERS – COVID-19 SURVIVOR, MARSHALL CO. RESIDENT

Hunter is using his experience to urge the public to listen to health official’s advice– wash your hands, wear a mask, and do your part to keep everyone around you safe.

It’s going to affect everybody. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It’s unforgiving that’s for sure. HUNTER CHAMBERS – COVID-19 SURVIVOR, MARSHALL CO. RESIDENT

Now that Hunter has experienced the effects of the Coronavirus, he realizes this pandemic is far from over, and continues to take precautions every day.