‘I was in a panic’: Concerned resident shares experience following weekend shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One Beckley community was left in shock and terror after a woman was shot on Westline Drive.

A concerned resident who was coming home after running errands said she noticed a large police presence in her neighborhood, but did not know why.

“We saw our next door neighbor had a state trooper car in his driveway and we thought something bad happened,” the resident said. “A car accident or something like that. Then, we noticed a Beckley Police vehicle in the other neighbors driveway and then we saw law enforcement everywhere.”

She said she stepped out into the driveway to see what was happening and heard rapid gunshots.

“I was in a panic for a few minutes just thinking someone could be in our house, in our garage,” she said. “I didn’t know if police were going to do a house to house search. I didn’t know how dangerous this person might be. It was really scary.”

Police said the suspect, Albert Jones, was seen in the Maxwell Hill Road area of Beckley. The search for Albert Jones continues.

“It was really scary because I watch a lot of crime shows and I know how they take hostages and will shoot anybody in their way,” the resident said. “That was a really scary thought and I’m getting cold chills just thinking about it.”

She said she was left with no information about what happened until the following day; however, she said the heavy police presence helped her feel peace.