RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News.

No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared.

Jan Care EMS, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Ghent Fire Department, and Courtesy Patrol are all on scene.