Ice Rink in Beckley officially opens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People laced up their skates and hit the ice in Beckley on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Ice Rink returns for its second year. Administrators told 59News it is bigger than last years event.

Beckley Parks and Recreation Manager, Leslie Baker, said after cancelling many events this year due to COVID-19, this is a great way for people to get out of the house, have fun and social distance.

“We thought it would be a really nice thing to be able to do. It’s an outdoor activity. We’ve been inside so much and the weather is supposed to be nice,” Baker stated.



The rink will be open until Dec. 6, 2020. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.