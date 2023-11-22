GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is here and one thing everyone loves to do is watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

With so much to see, the one thing everyone loves are the balloons! This article will share which balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are popular and iconic.

Underdog

Let’s start with one balloon that is iconic in its own way. This was one of the very first balloons in the parade, which appeared in 1965, was one of the first of its kind due to the fact that it was flown horizontally to give the appearance of him flying! Even after Underdog was cancelled, this balloon was so popular that it stuck around for another 20 years!

Pillsbury Doughboy

Who does not love this guy? With his iconic laugh and smile, everyone loves to see him fly high in the air. He has also been around in the parade since 2009.

Mickey Mouse

Everyone loves Mickey Mouse! Mickey was also one of the first balloons in the parade. He first appeared in 1934 and then again in 1935.

Smokey the Bear

“Only you can prevent forest fires,” is the quote that lives in our heads when we see this guy. Apparently, his real name is just “Smokey Bear.” People have been adding “the” for the longest time, which is an apparent mistake.

The Grinch

Everyone loves this green and mean guy! This balloon debuted in 2017 for Benedict Cumberbatch movie interpretation called Grinch.

Garfield

This cat hates Mondays, but be glad that Thanksgiving is on a Thursday. This is everyone’s favorite cartoon cat who debuted in the parade in 1984.

Paddington

Move over, Smokey! This is not the only bear in the parade. He first appeared in 1990 in the parade as a “falloon,” which is a float and balloon combined. He appeared again for the premiere of the 2014 Paddington movie.

Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown is easily a favorite amongst fans. He first appeared in the parade with a football in hand, then in 2016, he was holding a kite.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! This is another fan favorite, and three different versions of him were made for the parade since 2004.

Pikachu

This is everyone’s favorite Pokémon! There have been three different versions of him in the parade since 2001. We all choose you, Pikachu!

Kermit the Frog

This green guy is definitely another fan favorite. He has been flying high in the parade since 1977, but then in 2002, he got a whole new makeover.

Snoopy

This is a huge fan favorite. One of America’s favorite cartoon dogs has been in the parade since 1968 and has had been made into eight different versions.