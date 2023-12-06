Winter Weather Advisory:

Northwest Pocahontas County from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Western Greenbrier County from 4pm Tuesday through 10pm Wednesday.

Snow accumulations 1-3 inches with the exception of Pocahontas County like Snowshoe seeing 4-6 inches of snow, black ice, and icy travel conditions expected during advised times.

Wednesday morning snow showers for everyone is a safe bet with most of the snow still across the ridgelines from Flat Top to Snowshoe though southeastern Raleigh, Eastern Fayette, Western Greenbrier, Eastern Nicholas, and Wester Pocahontas county. The farther north on this ridgeline the more snow expected. Western Greenbrier including Quinwood/Rainelle areas, 1-2 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. Western Pocahontas including Snowshoe, 4-6 inches of snow. For those lower in elevation, a grassy coating at best. Snow isn’t the biggest issue as black ice on roadways forms just in time for the morning commute. Bridges and overpasses freeze first keeping a guessing game going from one mile to the next. There isn’t much difference in appearance from wet roads to icy ones, especially pre-dawn.

Don’t let the lack of snow fool you into thinking roads are clear and safe. Daytime highs only reach freezing and while solar radiation will help clear some roads in the middle of the day, shaded roads will be icy all day long. During all of this, snow bands continue to work across the region keeping flakes flying on northwest winds 10-15mph. Wind chill will certainly be something to watch for as we feel like we’re in the teens and twenties all day.

By Wednesday evening, an area of high pressure is waiting to move in. Snow showers come to an end for most, save the higher terrain through Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Winds remain elevated most of the night but with clearing skies, temps fall back into the 20s. Icy roads remain a risk well into Thursday morning.

Thursday we dry out with clouds slowly clearing. A frost cold morning with temps in the 20s only manage to reach the low to mid 40s by the afternoon with more and more sunshine. For some in the mountains, temps struggle into the upper 30s. A touch of the winter feel as Hanukkah begins at sundown.

Friday temps rebound nicely as southwest winds take over allowing us to move out of the 30s in the morning towards the mid 50s by the afternoon. Again, northwestern mountain counties will likely only reach the mid and upper 40s. At least we’re dry once again. A great day to get out for holiday shopping and if you are out and about, come by and see the 59News crew collecting donations for Toys for Tots in Beckley, Fayetteville, and Lewisburg Wal-marts.

Saturday is looking nice with a few clouds from time to time. Temps are mild for December out of the gate with morning temps in the 40s. We’ll manage the upper 50s in the mountains, low 60s for the lowlands towards the west. A very mild December day but clouds are on the increase Saturday evening as showers are expected to return Sunday.

Sunday will be a gloomy day as winds pick up and showers return. Scattered showers in the morning turn more steady by the evening. Winds increase much of the day as an area of low pressure cranks up towards our north. 15-20mph winds with gusts stronger yet could yield isolated power outages. What helps this time of year with strong winds is the lack of vegetation on trees but weakened or dead trees can still topple. Showers continue much of the night before fading late into Monday morning. Highs for the day struggle a bit but remain above average in the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, our warm good fortune looks to end as cold air surges back into the region dropping temps below average once again. The rollercoaster ride of temps continues into mid December giving us a mixed bag feel to the month. At least for now, we’re not tracking any big snow chances as the holiday travel season begins to get underway.

WEDNESDAY

Icy roads, snow showers, frigid wind chills. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY – FIRST DAY OF HANUKKAH

Frosty with slow clearing. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunny with slow warmup. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & seasonal. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Sct. Showers, some dry time. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Chilly but sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chilly but seasonal afternoon. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and warmer. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Clouds increase, PM showers. Highs in the upper 40s.