If you missed the federal income tax deadline, you still have time to file

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– This year’s federal income tax deadline was July 15th, however if you missed the deadline you still have time to file.

If you were unable to file before July 15th you could of filed for an extension.

Local Accountant Michele Davis said electronic filing is the best way to do so, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That will allow you to get your return back as soon as possible.

“E-file is the way to go. If you can e-file if you can find an accountant or a tax preparer or go online and use one of the free e-file tools that are offered online absolutely go that route it will be much quicker to get your return processed and to get your refund back to you,” Davis said.

The deadline to e-file your extension is October 15, 2020.