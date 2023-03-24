MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — With so much money going into the West Virginia First Foundation, many rehabilitation and treatment facilities will be able to help more people affected by the opioid crisis.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will potentially become available in the coming months, so many facilities are already looking ahead to how they will utilize the funds.

One of these organizations is Brian’s Safehouse in Mount Hope.

Leon Brush created the safehouse after losing his son, Brian, to an overdose.

Brush was one of the many who lost loved ones present as Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674 into law.

For Brush, he plans on using the funds to be more proactive in helping people get help.

“Right now, we are a helping station and we want to go beyond being a helping station,” said Brush. “We want to go out into the highways and the byways and actually compel them to come and find their way back to sobriety.”

While Brush is excited about the funding, he thinks there is still more that can be done.

“I think the next positive step for the state is to convey the message to those who are on the front line ‘We are here to help you, how can we help?’ and then listen,” said Brush.

Brush said the exact way facilities will access funds, along with the amount given out, is not known at this time.