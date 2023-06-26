Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Remembering proper firework safety is a must during the 4th of July celebrations.

According to research from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 74% of fireworks injuries occur near the holiday. In 2021 alone, over 11,000 people in the U.S. were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries.

Josh England with the Beckley Fire Department said there are proper ways to stay safe. He says most of that is about being prepared.

“You want to make sure you have plenty of distance between any houses or dry materials. So if you have a brush pile that you may have cleaned up and you’re planning to burn but haven’t yet, you want to make sure you have plenty of distance with that,” England said.

England says if you are hurt by a firework, you should contact emergency services immediately.