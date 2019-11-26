Dumped deer carcasses lead to search for truck in Tazewell County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community. They are looking for a red pickup truck which may be involved in an improper disposal of deer carcasses investigation.

Deputies said there are several cases of deer carcasses which were not disposed of properly. In at least one case, a deer carcass was left near a stream, which can lead to additional issues downstream.

The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries offers guidance on the proper handling of deer carcasses.

Safe Deer Carcass
Handling Recommendations

Anyone with information on the owner or location of the truck is asked to contact Captain Neil Turley at 276-988-1161.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit"

Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving"

Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses"

WV employment numbers best in over a decade

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV employment numbers best in over a decade"

Local hunter breaking down stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hunter breaking down stereotypes"

Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News