Dumped deer carcasses lead to search for truck in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community. They are looking for a red pickup truck which may be involved in an improper disposal of deer carcasses investigation.

Deputies said there are several cases of deer carcasses which were not disposed of properly. In at least one case, a deer carcass was left near a stream, which can lead to additional issues downstream.

The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries offers guidance on the proper handling of deer carcasses.

Anyone with information on the owner or location of the truck is asked to contact Captain Neil Turley at 276-988-1161.