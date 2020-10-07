Improvements being made to Wyoming County Airport

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins told 59News the county received funding for yearly upkeep at the Wyoming County Airport.

Mullins said money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission. This allows the county to make improvements and continue keeping everyone safe.

Mullins said upkeep already started on the airport. He said some of the work will finish in the fall while the rest is scheduled to finish in the spring.