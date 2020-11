PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Improvements will be made to the Mercer County Courthouse.

County Commissioners approved a $100,000 grant to help pay for upgrades to the courthouse and annex. Commissioners told 59News the board originally asked for $145,000, but that was not approved.

The grant will cover the refurbishing of all the windows in the courthouse. Another grant was also approved to cover the addition of two jail cells and two new security wands.