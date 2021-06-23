Inaugural Greenbrier Valley Pride event to be held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — What does Pride mean to you? This is the question many will be focusing on this weekend as organizers host the Inaugural Greenbrier Valley Pride event.

Kayla McCoy is the treasurer for the organization. She said this event has two parts, both of which will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The first being a parade down Jefferson Street followed by a block party on Court Street.

McCoy said this event is a time for people to come together and celebrate what makes them unique.

“It’s radically important for people to be able to live as their most authentic version of themselves,” McCoy said. “And not just survive as themselves but thrive and celebrate themselves.”

The parade starts at 3 p.m. and is followed by the block party which will include a drag show, BBQ from Road Hogs in White Sulphur Springs, guest speakers, and so much more!