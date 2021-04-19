Inaugural Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week kicks off

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are in the mood for good food, you are in luck! Monday, April 19, 2021 marked the start of the inaugural Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week and restaurant owners say they are excited to welcome people to their establishments.

Ken Santmyer is the owner of The Humble Tomato in Lewisburg. He said after being limited to curbside pickup then outdoor dining, being a part of Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week is a good feeling.

“I think with restaurant week, the publicity and getting people back acclimated to restaurants after the pandemic and maybe getting a boost for the economy here,” Santmyer said.

There are 14 restaurants participating in Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week. They include places in Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Rainelle.

“I think with the restaurants really having been impacted by COVID, I think it’s a good opportunity for them to showcase what every things about here in downtown Lewisburg and Greenbrier County,” Santmyer said.

Each restaurant got the chance to create their own special fixed menu you can enjoy dining in or through take out. Santmyer said for The Humble Tomato, their menu is made up of some of their favorite specials.

“We took some things that we ran in specials before like Lasagna Blanco, Spaghetti Bolognese, and a Pasta Primavera. We also have some great deserts. A cannoli and Lemon Chiffon Cheesecake from Amy’s Market,” Santmyer explained.

Greenbrier Valley Restaurant week will run through Saturday, April 24, 2021.