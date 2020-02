COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) -- Independence wrestling has been a power house on the wrestling mats for years, and this year is no different. Ten members of the team are preparing for the state tournament from February 27-29, 2020, and they are ready for the challenge ahead.

Having one athlete go to states is a big deal, but for the five time back-to-back state champions and 2019 runner ups, it is the standard. Wrestlers at Independence High School spent the year training for this big weekend in Huntington, WV.