Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice outraises Democratic challenger

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia’s state airplane can make side trips to Gov. Justice’s hometown as well as fly him to campaign events if the trips coincide with official state business, ethics officials ruled Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has raised nearly $890,000 for his reelection bid over the past three months.

Campaigns filed fundraising reports on Wednesday. Democratic nominee and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango reported raising nearly $564,000 in his battle to deny Justice a second term.

In a state likely to vote to reelect President Donald Trump, Justice is playing up his ties to him in TV ads and eschewing typical campaign meet-and-greets amid the pandemic. The billionaire businessman has so far loaned his campaign $1.98 million from his own fortune.

Justice’s campaign has about $263,000 cash on hand, while Salango has $153,000.