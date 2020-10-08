Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice outraises Democratic challenger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has raised nearly $890,000 for his reelection bid over the past three months.
Campaigns filed fundraising reports on Wednesday. Democratic nominee and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango reported raising nearly $564,000 in his battle to deny Justice a second term.
In a state likely to vote to reelect President Donald Trump, Justice is playing up his ties to him in TV ads and eschewing typical campaign meet-and-greets amid the pandemic. The billionaire businessman has so far loaned his campaign $1.98 million from his own fortune.
Justice’s campaign has about $263,000 cash on hand, while Salango has $153,000.