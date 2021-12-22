Independence football star Atticus Goodson wins Curt Warner Award for Best RB in state

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Independence High School Running Back Atticus Goodson has been awarded the Curt Warner Award, given annually to the top High School Running Back in the state of West Virginia.

Goodson led the Patriots to their first football state championship game appearance in school history this season. Goodson said he is thankful for his parents, teammates, coaches, and offensive line, and without them he would not have been able to have the record-setting season that he did.

However, just three years ago, Goodson wasn’t planning on playing football at all. If not for a friend’s text message, the best running back in the state might have never picked up the pigskin.

“I was sitting on the couch and one of my friends texted me, he was like ‘man, you should play football this year, you’re getting pretty big,'” Goodson told 59 News. “I was like ‘ahhh I don’t know dude.’ I sucked, I was pretty bad, but he was like ‘I believe in you. I got you. I got you. I’ll figure it out. So I talked to my mom and everybody about it,” Goodson continued. “We had some conversations, and she didn’t want me to (play football). My dad was like ‘let him play’ and so we all decided that I was going to play.”

The rest was history. Three years later and Goodson is the top Running Back in the entire state, and a candidate for State Player of the Year.

After high school Goodson is committed to play baseball at Walters State Community College in Tennessee.