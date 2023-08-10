SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — The Independence Patriots completed their revenge season by claiming the first football state championship in school history in 2022.

After falling just short in the state championship game in 2021, the Patriots broke through in 2022, averaging a whopping 54 points per game on their way to the state title.

Trey Bowers quarterbacked Indy in both of those playoff runs, and he knows things will be a little different now in his senior season.

“The past couple of years we’ve been chasing. This year we’re being chased,” Bowers said.

Coach John Lilly said after two highly successful years led by the same core of players, the Patriots will be counting on the underclassmen from last year’s team to accept those leadership roles.

“We lost 17 starters. So the enthusiasm is there because we’ve got a lot of new faces out there, and a lot of new faces who have a standard they’ve got to live up to,” Lilly said.

Perhaps no player in the state has a higher standard to live up to than running back Tyler Linksweiler. With back-to-back Kennedy Award winners coming out of the Independence backfield, Linksweiler acknowledged Atticus Goodson and Judah Price set the bar extremely high.

“It’s a lot of pressure. You don’t want to step down from that. You don’t want to let anything go lower than that,” Linksweiler said. “That’s the standard you’ve got to meet.”

Price is now in Morgantown after arguably the greatest statistical season in West Virginia High School football history, but Linksweiler and the rest of the 2023 Patriots are chomping at the bit to leave their own legacy behind in Coal City.

“My adrenaline is pumping, man. I can’t wait for it,” Linksweiler said.

The Patriots start their season on the road against Liberty on Friday, August 25, 2023.