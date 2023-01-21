BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Independence Patriots football team celebrated their state title with a team dinner at Golden Corral in Beckley.

Before the dinner, the team received their state championship jackets.

Patriots star running back Judah Price received certificates of recognition for being named both the Kennedy Award winner and Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year.

Independence Head Coach John Lilly said receiving their jackets is another way for the players to remember what a special season they had together.

“Its been just a little over a month since we won the state championship so I think everything is starting to settle in a little bit and its just a great celebration for a great young, group of young men who have achieved a lot,” said Lilly.

Independence has not lost a regular season game in over two and a half years and will look to defend their title next season.