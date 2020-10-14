Index book dedicated to Veterans Memorial Wall in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — More than 1,000 names are on the Veterans Memorial Wall in Oceana. Each brick has a name of someone who served our country. Denny Lester, who’s part of the Veterans Support Group in Oceana, told 59News people from all over the country travel to find the name of someone they know who served our country.

Students in Future Leaders Program at Westside High School wanted to make it easier for people to find a loved one on the wall. Erica Cline, a student in FLP, said they donated an index book to help people find a name on the wall, without having to look at every brick.

“It tells them the name of where they are on the wall, on each wall. It will save them time from going through each and every wall,” Cline said.

Both Cline and Lester told 59News it did not just lend helping hand to those visiting the memorial, it was also a chance to connect the younger generation, with the older generation.

“It’s amazing to me, that young people have taken an interest to help us with this,” Lester said.

“It was amazing. I wish everyone could experience that. We just want to thank them for everything they’ve done for us,” Cline said.

Lester told 59News this memorial will serve many generations of veterans.

“This will go on long after I’m gone,” Lester said.