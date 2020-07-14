Indictment planned for officer accused of stun gun assault

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Prosecutors plan to obtain an indictment against a white Fairfax County police officer charged with assault after firing a stun gun at an African American man.

The procedural move means Fairfax County prosecutors are dropping three assault charges against officer Tyler Timberlake in General District Court and instead opting for a grand jury indictment that will allow him to be tried by a jury in Circuit Court. A judge granted prosecutors’ motion to drop the charges at a hearing Monday over defense lawyers’ objections.

Timberlake was charged last month with three counts of misdemeanor assault. Video footage shows him firing his stun gun at an unarmed man who was acting erratically.

