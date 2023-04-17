FORT SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information in regards to a shots fired incident.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 4:16 P.M., the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police Lewisburg Detachment, were called to respond to a shots fired situation at a home on Mt. Vernon Road in the Fort Springs area of Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department said when officers arrived, they discovered two rounds had been discharged into a home. The shots fired allegedly came from a vehicle traveling on Mt. Vernon Road.

Witnesses told officers that a silver Dodge pickup truck was driving through the area when the shots were fired and it is believed the shots were fired from that truck.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individual(s) involved are asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is the leading the investigation.