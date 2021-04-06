Initiative aims to educate youth on dangers of smoking

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Take Down Tobacco is an initiative aimed at educating youth not to smoke. An event Tuesday, April 6, 2021, hoped to do just that.

Trevor Darago, West Virginia SADD State Coordinator, said this is to show Mercer County the damaging effects of smoking.

“Just on our country grounds here, there’s a few buildings there and a few parking lots. By the end we’re gonna fill up these jars and you can see the magnitude of how tobacco is truly trashing the community and that we need to take a stance against tobacco use,” said Darago.



Darago said this is a yearly event. He hopes Tuesday’s pick up shows the community just how much trash can build up and how detrimental it is to public health.