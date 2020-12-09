Injuries reported after house fire in Greenbrier County

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — First responders are on scene of a house fire in Greenbrier County.

911 dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 2020 for a fire on Flynns Creek Road in Williamsburg.

Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries, but the extent of those injuries, or how many people need medical attention is unknown at this time.

Fire departments from Tri-County, Williamsburg, Clintonville, Frankford, and Fairlea are on scene. West Virginia State Troopers as well as the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are at the home as well. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is being called in to investigate.

Dispatchers advise people to avoid the area as first responders work to get the investigation started.

