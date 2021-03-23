Inmate at FCI McDowell gets added time for having weapon in facility

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — An inmate in the Federal Correctional Institution, McDowell (FCI McDowell) has received an additional 18 months in prison for having a weapon within the facility.

Rashun Evans, 23, of New York pleaded guilty and admitted to receiving the handcrafted weapon inside the facility on February, 5, 2020. The shank was found by an FCI McDowell staff member underneath a telephone in a common area that Evans frequents.

“I commend the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, “for their vigilant efforts to prevent potential violence among inmates.”

The weapon was a seven-inch long piece of metal sharpened on one end, with a cloth wrapped around the opposite end. Evans also admitted the shank was designed and meant to be used as a weapon. In addition to the newly imposed 18-month sentence, Evans was sentenced to three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.