Inmate at Southern Regional Jail tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections announced there is a positive case of COVID-19 at the Southern Regional Jail. According to a report posted by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this is the only active case in the WV prison system.

There are nine pending tests at the jail and 108 inmates are under quarantine. Retesting was done at Southern Regional Jail and confirmed the positive test.

Among the other jails in southeastern West Virginia, there are nine inmates at Mount Olive Correctional Complex who are in quarantine. There are two inmates at the McDowell County Correctional Center in quarantine.

Across the entire West Virginia correctional system there are two employees who tested positive for COVID-19. There is no word on where they were working. There are 37 employees with pending tests.