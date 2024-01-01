BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Employees found an inmate injured at the Federal Correctional Institution in Raleigh County after what they said was a “perceived altercation” with another incarcerated individual.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., employees located 39-year-old Andrew Davis at the Beaver, West Virginia facility.

Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and initiated life-saving measures. EMS were also requested and continued with life-saving efforts. Davis was then transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, according to officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Davis had been in custody at FCI Beckley since March 25th, 2022, and was originally sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to an aggregate 70-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Assaulting, and Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees.

FCI Beckley is a medium security facility.

