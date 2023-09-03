BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An inmate from FCI Beckley campus was discovered missing Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Donnell Maurice Pittman, 51, was found to be missing around 9 AM on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The release stated he went missing from a satellite facility close to the prison.

Pittman is described as a 51-year-old black man, who is five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds. The US Marshals, FBI, and other necessary law enforcement agencies were notified of the incident.

An internal investigation was immediately opened. FCI Beckley is a minimum security federal facility.

Pittman was originally sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to a 101-month prison sentence for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine, and Marijuana.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts or how he went missing is asked to contact the US Marshals Service at (304) 253-1519.