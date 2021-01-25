Inmate sentenced for having weapon at federal prison in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at FCI Beckley will spend a little longer behind bars after he admitted to designing a shank intended to be used as a weapon.

United State Attorney Mike Stuart announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2020 Tyrice Perkins was sentenced to 12 months in prison for having a weapon known as a shank. Perkins is an inmate at FCI Beckley. The sentence is to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Perkins admitted on Feb. 9, 2020, he had a shank. The weapon was a 6 ½ inch piece of metal sharpened to a point on one end with a handle on the other end. A staff member at the prison saw Perkins drop the shank in the chow hall. The staff member then recovered the weapon.